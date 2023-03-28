Jean-Luc Godard reportedly has “several” films yet to be released









Highly influential French new wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard passed away in 2022, leaving an unknown number of projects unfinished. Now, a new interview with Godard’s biographer indicates that there are multiple films that could see the light of day.

In an interview, author and film professor Nicole Brenez, who had a close professional relationship with Godard prior to his assisted suicide, revealed to Critikat that the director was working on additional films on top of his upcoming short film Funny Wars.

“I can tell you that [FUNNY WARS] will not be his last film,” Brenez said. “Before leaving, Jean-Luc planned, directed and supervised several others. Fabrice Aragno and Jean-Paul Battagia are hard at work to complete them. We’ll be seeing a lot of cinematic treasures he left us with, very diverse films.”

Previous reports had indicated that Godard’s Funny Wars would premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It was also reported that a full-length film, Scenario, was left unfinished at the time of Godard’s death and will be finished by Aragno and Battagia.

The names, runtimes, and content of Godard’s unfinished works are unknown, but it remains possible that fans and audiences will find out about updates in the near future.