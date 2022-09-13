Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91









French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard has died at the age of 91, the French newspaper Liberation has reported. He was a key figure in the Nouvalle Vague scene of the 1950s and ’60s and is widely hailed as having revolutionised European cinema.

Godard was born in Paris in 1930 and grew up in Nyon on the banks of Lake Geneva. He moved back to Paris in 1959 and quickly fell in with the city’s intellectuals. It was around this time that he met the likes of critic André Bazin, as well as fellow directors François Truffaut and Claude Chabrol.

Godard soon began writing for new film magazines, including the highly influential Cahiers du Cinema. Forever living up to his reputation as an iconoclast, Jean-Luc defended the techniques and aesthetics of Hollywood’s golden-age directors, though he spurned the Hollywood studio system in his own work – choosing to take his camera to the streets of Paris and work on a shoestring budget.

Godard is best known for his improvised, radical and playful filming style. His most famous works are 1960s Breathless, 1963’s Contempt and 1965’s Pierrot La Fou. He will also be remembered for his frequent collaborations with Frech actor Anna Karina, to whom he was married between 1961 and 1965. Karina appeared in some of his most celebrated films, including 1962’s Vivre sa vie and 1964’s Bande à part.

Godard was never afraid of a little controversy. His 1963 film Le Petit Soldat dealt with the Algerian war of independence and was initially banned in France to its criticism of the French government. Towards the end of his life, Godard experienced a somewhat surprising career revival, with films like Film Socialisme and Goodbye To Language seeing the director embrace digital technology.