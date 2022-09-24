Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders has passed away age 81









The iconic American saxophonist and inspirational jazz pioneer Pharoah Sanders has died aged 81. Luaka Bop, Sanders’ longtime label, confirmed the news on social media today.

“We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”

Born in 1940, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sanders’ career actually began in earnest in the 1960s when he collaborated with icons such as Sun Ra and, more prominently with John Coltrane, performing with the jazz legend until his passing in 1967. It was alongside Coltrane that Sanders became a vital part of the spiritual jazz scene.

Sanders’ most recognisable release was his 1969 album Karma which saw the saxophonist bring in African influences and south Asian music to create a masterpiece of epic proportion. Sanders released a plethora of records through the 1970s and beyond.

Throughout the rest of his career, Sanders continued to create and release albums and singles. However, a lot of more recent lovers of Sanders will be familiar with his 2021 collaboration with Sam Shepherd, AKA Floating Points, Promises.

Paying tribute to Sanders on social media, Floating Points wrote: “My beautiful friend passed away this morning. I am so lucky to have known this man, and we are all blessed to have his art stay with us forever. Thank you Pharoah.”