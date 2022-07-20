Jazz fusion star Michael Henderson dies aged 71









Innovative jazz fusion bassist Michael Henderson has died aged 71.

Henderson grew up in Yazoo City, Mississippi, he then moved to Detroit in the early 1960s to chase his music career. It was there where everything began for the budding bassist, and he soon began establishing himself as a premier session musician. He later worked with the likes of Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and The Dramatics.

On top of his session work, Henderson also released an array of solo albums. His first record was 1976’s Gold, and his final release was 1986’s Bedtime Stories. Additionally, Henderson also featured as a vocalist on several tracks by Norman Connors, such as, ‘You Are My Starship’ and ‘Valentine Love’.

Henderson’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page. The post read: “Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia.”

It continued: “Bless his heart and soul… He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews and incessant touring which he loved… Please stay posted for details pertaining to The Michael Henderson ‘Celebration of Life’.”

Bootsy Collins were among those who paid tribute to Henderson, and he wrote: “Dangit, we lost one of the Real One’s our Bass brother Mr. Michael Henderson (July 7, 1951-July 19,2022) was an American bass guitarist and vocalist. He was known for his work with Miles Davis, Dramatic’s, Stevie Wonder & many others. Prayers going out to his family & friends!”