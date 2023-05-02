Jason Reitman will be directing a movie about the first ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode









The director Jason Reitman has lined up a brand new movie with Sony Pictures, with his new film surrounding the first-ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in the 1970s.

Son of the late Hollywood filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who was responsible for such films as Ghostbusters and Stripes, Jason Reitman has tried to continue the legacy of his father, releasing Juno, Up in the Air and Young Adult. He has penned the new film about SNL with Gil Kenan, with their writing coming off the back of multiple interviews with crew members and celebrities who took part in the 1975 debut of the show.

Originally hitting NBC on October 11th, 1975, the first ever episode of the long-running comedy show was hosted by George Carlin. Some of the inaugural members of the troupe included the likes of Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Garrett Morris, Michael O’Donoghue and Laraine Newman. The iconic and idiosyncratic comedian Andy Kaufman also performed in the first episode.

Kaufman was later banned from the show, partly due to the nature of his act, with many deeming his comedy to be inappropriate.

Take a look at the very first episode of SNL below.