Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa was drunk and dressed like Johnny Depp on set of ‘Aquaman 2’









The therapy documents of Amber Heard have revealed that her Aquaman 2 co-star Jason Momoa once turned up to the film’s set drunk and dressed like Heard’s former husband Johnny Depp, with whom she was embroiled in a lengthy legal battle.

Heard’s therapist, Dr Dawn Hughes, had released the documents used in the widely-publicised defamation trial between Heard and Depp and obtained after Depp’s fans had paid the fees required for their release.

The allegations against Momoa were made in some therapy sessions back in 2021. The notes from the documents read, “Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

It’s said that Momoa had wanted to play mind games with Heard and that he turned up drunk to the set while intentionally trying to get her fired from the film. A spokesperson for DC Studios refuted Heard’s claims, though.

They said (per Variety), “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The spokesperson was joined by an insider from the film.

The insider noted, “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set” before admitting that Momoa also has a bohemian fashion sense.

Heard says that she was nearly kicked off Aquaman 2 but “fought really hard to stay in the movie”.