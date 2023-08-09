Jason Isbell announces 10th-anniversary reissue of ‘Southeastern’









Marking a decade since its release, American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is commemorating his fourth studio album, Southeastern, through an upcoming vinyl reissue.

Scheduled to hit the shelves on September 29th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, the reissue will include a remastered version of the LP, accompanied by demos and live renditions of tracks from the original release.

Apart from the remastered tracks taken from the initial master tapes, the deluxe box sets, available in both 4xLP and 3xCD formats, boast previously unreleased demos. Additionally, the release will showcase a live recording of the album, taken during Isbell’s performance at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee, in December 2022.

The 10th-anniversary reissue will also offer an option for a standard black vinyl edition, exclusively featuring the remastered album. The full tracklist can be seen below.

Currently, Isbell is off on tour with his band, The 400 Unit, which is set to continue until October. Most recently, he collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens on her late July single, ‘Yet To Be’.

Elsewhere, Isbell recently challenged fellow songwriter Jason Aldean to take control of his creativity after releasing the derivative and controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town’.

“Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town,” Isbell tweeted on July 19th. The next day, he followed up the tweet with a challenge: “I’m challenging you to write a song yourself. All alone. If you’re a recording artist, make some art. I want to hear it.”

Southeastern (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

Southeastern (Remastered)

Cover Me Up Stockholm Traveling Alone Elephant Flying Over Water Different Days Live Oak Songs That She Sang in the Shower New South Wales Super 8 Yvette Relatively Easy

Southeastern Demos

Cover Me Up (Demo) Stockholm (Demo) Traveling Alone (Demo) Elephant (Demo) Flying Over Water (Demo) Different Days (Demo) Live Oak (Demo) Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Demo) New South Wales (Demo) Yvette (Demo) Relatively Easy (Demo)

Southeastern Live

Intro (Live) Cover Me Up (Live) Stockholm (Live) Traveling Alone (Live) Elephant (Live) Flying Over Water (Live) Different Days (Live) Live Oak (Live) Songs That She Sang in the Shower (Live) New South Wales (Live) Super 8 (Live) Yvette (Live) Relatively Easy (Live)