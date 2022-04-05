Jason Alexander posts a tribute to ‘Seinfeld’ co-star Estelle Harris









Earlier this month, Estelle Harris passed away at the age of 93. Her agent confirmed details about her death, stating that the iconic actress died of natural causes at her California residence on Saturday, April 2nd. Since then, many of her former colleagues and fans have come forward on social media to post tributes to the late star.

In a statement announcing Harris’ death, her son Glen Harris said: “It is with great remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6.25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Over the course of an extensive career, Harris appeared in many productions but her most iconic contribution to the world of television was her role as George Costanza’s (played by Jason Alexander) mother in Seinfeld. One of the many memorable characters from Seinfeld, Harris left an indelible mark on the legacy of the show.

Following her demise, Harris’ on-screen son Jason Alexander took to social media to post a tribute. “One of my favourite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander wrote. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

Many fans of the show poured in with their own tributes following Alexander’s post. The actor responded to all those messages by saying: “Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris. She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, ‘WHY CAN’T YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??’.

