Jarvis Cocker to release ‘Good Pop, Bad Pop’ memoir in 2022









As the dust settles on the news of a forthcoming Jarvis Cocker memoir, there will be a lot of cogitating on the strength of the Good Pop, Bad Pop title (I think its a great one, but I also quite like Pulp nonfiction, personally), but what is certain is that it definitely promises to be a rip-rousing affair.

The synopsis on the book is one that, well frankly, lands on the nose of a memoir, reading: “From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack of Wrigley’s Extra, from his teenage attempts to write songs to the Sexy Laughs Fantastic Dirty Joke Book, this is the hard evidence of Jarvis’s unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget.”

So, no doubt we can expect tales about chilling cider in a stream as a teen to run-ins with the law after exposing his bottom to Michael Jackson at the Brits and having Bob Mortimer as his solicitor, in the wild unfurling life of probably Britpop’s greatest songwriter.

The synopsis poetically continues: “This accumulated debris of a lifetime reveals his creative process – writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft. This is not a life story. It’s a loft story.”

It would seem that Cocker has approached the project from a postmodernist perspective, describing it personally as “a jumble of objects that catalogue his story.”

The memoir is set for release on May 26th, 2022, via Vintage Publishing. Pre-orders are available here.