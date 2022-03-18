Jared Leto says theatres wouldn't exist "if it wasn't for Marvel"









Jared Leto had an interesting 2021, starring in projects such as The Little Things and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Now, the infamous method actor is looking to expand his oeuvre by starring in a Marvel film following his previous disastrous venture into the domain of superhero movies when he played the role of Joker.

Titled Morbius, Daniel Espinosa’s film is structured as a follow-up to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage and will feature Leto as the titular character. He will portray a scientist who accidentally transforms himself into a vampire while trying to save himself from a mysterious and deadly disease that had taken hold of him.

According to Leto, he was drawn to this particular project because he found the character to be very complicated. As an actor, he felt challenged by the conflicts in Morbius’ life and also by the delicate balance between the light and the dark within him. Although the production process was delayed by the pandemic, the film will have its theatrical release next month.

“I loved that it was the very first time this character was going to be on screen,” Leto said in an interview while describing his interest in collaborating with Marvel. “I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore that territory in a big Marvel film. It was impossible to say no.”

“If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theatres would exist,” the actor added, claiming that the current landscape of cinema is driven by market forces and studios like Marvel know how to dominate that space. Leto admitted: “It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”

Watch the new trailer for Morbius below.