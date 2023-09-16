Jared Leto claims he was “a professional drug user”
(Credit: Pan-Europenee)

Music

Jared Leto claims he was "a professional drug user"

Sat 16th Sep 2023 18.47 BST

The controversial Hollywood actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman, Jared Leto, has claimed that at one point he considered himself “a professional drug user”.

The 51-year-old performer said in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, while promoting the new single ‘7:1’, that he was exposed to drugs at a young age and, as a result, developed an “interest” in illegal substances.

He told the Apple Music host: “I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around. I mean, I knew what the smell of weed is, as a very, very young kid.”

He recalled: “I remember walking by some trees, like bushes or something as a young kid, very young kid, maybe, I don’t know, fourth grade or something, and saying to the other kids, ‘Oh, someone’s smoking pot there’.”

Continuing: “They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What’s pot? They didn’t know what that certain spice was. But for us, it was pretty normal. I was always interested in that. I was always interested in drugs. I was always interested in an experience. I was interested in taking some risk, yeah.”

He concluded: “Addiction is a whole another part of it, of course. Taking drugs is one thing, but does it start taking you?  took it for a ride, and then it took me for a ride for sure. […] I had a moment of clarity. I had an epiphany. There were two paths that I could take in life. I guess is the only way I can describe it.”

Leto is currently working on a project where he stars as the eccentric fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85 after a notoriously wild life. He is also currently releasing new music with 30 Seconds to Mars.

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine