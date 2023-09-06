Janis Joplin and UB40 inducted into the UK Music Walk Of Fame









UB40 and Janis Joplin will join previous inductees to the UK Music Walk Of Fame, following the likes of Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, and The Who.

Launched in 2019, the Music Walk Of Fame features Award Stones embedded in a mile-long stretch of pavement in Camden. The location was significant to UB40’s Ali Campbell, who shared that the band had played their first show in Camden.

“To be back in Camden is lovely,” he said in a press release. “I’m very proud of this award. I’m also proud of the part I played in promoting the music I love, reggae.”

He continued that when the band formed, their aim was to promote reggae, so it was a full-circle moment for them. “Reggae is now the most influential music in the world,” he said. “The contemporary dance music that’s happening now, all of its production techniques comes from reggae. So it’s a beautiful thing, so big love to everybody. Thank you for this award. And respect.”

Michael Joplin, speaking on behalf of his late sister, said her induction was a “wonderful moment” for the family. “Just yesterday, my wife and I were out for an early morning walk trying to get over jet lag, and we ended up at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said.

“I was standing there on the steps remembering one of the letters that she had written home about selling out the Albert Hall, and how proud she was, just ecstatic. I’m standing on the stairs, and I could still feel her glee and pride. And I really enjoyed that. It was a wonderful moment.”

The week of inductions will end with the first annual Camden Music Festival on Saturday, September 9th. The festival that will take over part of Camden Town is entirely free to attend and is set to include acts like Billy Bragg, The Buzzcocks and Jazzie B.