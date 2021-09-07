Janet Jackson shares the first trailer for forthcoming documentary 'Janet'







The legendary singer Janet Jackson has shared the first trailer to the upcoming biographical documentary, Janet. It will be released via Lifetime on January 22nd and the premiere is set to mark the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

In the trailer, Jackson can be heard saying: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.” The voiceover can be heard floating above Jackson’s 1986 song, ‘Control’.

The clip features appearances from the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul, in which they discuss Janet Jackson’s impact on the music scene and her influence on women in the music industry. There are also brief snippets of Jackson’s brother, the controversial Michael Jackson, as well as Tupac Shakur, who Jackson starred alongside in Poetic Justice.

According to the trailer, Janet has been five years in the making. Ben Hirsch directed the production with Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson acting as executive producers. Much of the footage was shot around the time Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, died in 2018.

Weaving together archival footage and interviews with friends and family, the documentary is set to provide an intimate portrait of Janet Jackson. It will provide a deep dive into significant moments from her varied career, including the death of her brother, Michael Jackson, the process of becoming a mother, and her infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake.

Janet would appear to be a statement of intent, a procolomation that Jackson will be taking control of her own life from now on, after spending much of her young life saying yes to everyone around her.

You can watch the trailer to Janet below

