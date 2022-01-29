Jane Campion named her five favourite films of all time









Jane Campion has emerged as a formidable artistic force once again, after a very long hiatus from filmmaking which lasted more than a decade. Known as the director who made masterpieces such as the unforgettable 1993 gem The Piano, Campion has proven that she still has what it takes to produce art of the highest quality.

Titled The Power of the Dog, Campion’s latest venture has already attracted a lot of attention and is definitely one of the forerunners going into this year’s awards season. It has already broken Netflix’s record for most Best Picture nominations, beating the previous masterpiece which held the record – Alfonso Cuarón’s beautiful Roma.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as a pair of wealthy ranch-owning brothers, The Power of the Dog is a fascinating exploration of the human condition. It revolves around the strained relationship between Cumberbatch’s character and the new wife of his brother who is played by Kirsten Dunst.

Due to this recent exposure to Campion’s work as a result of the immense popularity of Netflix and all the nominations, many have started exploring her previous films in order to get to know her artistic sensibilities better. It is also very interesting to see what her favourite films are and how their visions have shaped her own.

While outlining her personal top picks in an interview, Campion selected the works of masters such as John Huston as well as modern pioneers like Paul Thomas Anderson. From these five picks that Campion curated, it is abundantly clear that she is a massive fan of the cinematic mastery of Terrence Malick as two of his films made the cut.

Check out the full list below.

Jane Campion’s five favourite films:

Birth (Jonathan Glazer, 2004)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (John Huston, 1948)

Badlands (Terrence Malick, 1973)

Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, 1978)

The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012)

While describing Malick’s mesmerising 1973 debut Badlands, Campion gave it the highest praise possible by calling it “a perfect film”. She went on to explain that she was influenced by reading about how Malick managed his actors and helped them incorporate their own unique qualities into their characters.

“Terrence Malick understands the poetry in every character and particularly in this fated teen murderer and his newly met runaway girlfriend,” Campion said. The Martin Sheen character does terrible things, but he is also in love and not long for this world. Sissy Spacek is beautiful and unique in a way we rarely see in films.”

