Jane Birkin "doing well" after suffering a minor stroke







Jane Birkin’s family have announced that she is “doing well” after suffering a “minor form of stroke a few days ago.” They told the Agence France-Presse that Birkin is currently recovering. As a result of the stroke, Birkin was forced to cancel her appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, where she was going to discuss her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg’s new documentary Jane by Charlotte. Birkin was famously married to french music icon Serge Gainsbourg.

Prior to her stroke, Birkin appeared to have been in good health. In July, she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival and performed at the music festival Les Francofolies de La Rochelle. Jane by Charlotte is Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut. Birkin, who, at the age of 21 captured the attention of the world with her effortless beauty, quickly became the epitome of 1960s cool. In 2002, however, she was diagnosed with leukaemia and was forced to undergo rounds of treatment.

The film explores Birkin’s life as an artist and as a mother, focusing on the relationship between Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg herself. The film premiered at Cannes in July. The last film to focus on Birkin’s life in the domestic sphere was the 2010 biopic Serge Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life. This forthcoming documentary is set to provide a deeper look at Birkin’s complex and glamourous personal life.

Birkin lives in Paris and regularly sees her daughters Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, who are both actors and musicians. Tragically, her oldest daughter, the photographer Kate Barry, died in 2013. Birkin recently released her studio album Oh! Pardon tu dormais… last year. In 2017 she also released Birkin/Gainsbourg: Le Symphonique, a collection of songs Serge Gainsbourg wrote for Jane Birkin throughout their 12-year relationship. The album features reworked versions of these songs with orchestral arrangments.

You can listen to one of the tracks from that album below.

Comments