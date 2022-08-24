Jamie xx has unleashed a new remix of Oliver Sim‘s ‘GMT’









Oliver Sim - 'GMT' (Jamie xx remix) 4

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Jamie xx has released a remix of Oliver Sim’s new single ‘GMT’. Hear the entrancing new track below.

The two artists, who are long-running bandmates in The xx, have once again collaborated with Jamie xx’s impassioned remix of the original, which was released by Sim last month.

Sim’s ‘GMT’ is set to feature alongside other singles, ‘Hideous, ‘Fruit’ and ‘Romance With A Memory’, in Sim’s forthcoming debut solo album Hideous Bastard. The exciting new record is set to hit the shelves on September 9th.

This brand new track marks Jamie xx’s first official remix in over five years. The reimagined electronic indie soundscape incorporates a sample of Brian Wilson‘s ‘Smile’ and features additional production from Floating Points. While the remix is new to some of us, Jamie xx has already debuted it during some of his recent DJ sets and live shows.

Jamie xx has brought a danceable vibrancy to Sim’s introspective track, stretching the emotive piece out to over nine minutes with dramatic tempo changes. The new release comes complete with a music video showing Sim headbanging through electric city streets and dancing across hazy backgrounds.

Having played his debut London solo show back in June (where he covered Placebo and was joined by his xx bandmate Romy), Sim is now scheduled to embark on a North American, European and UK tour next month.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now; the dates can be seen in the list below.

Oliver Sim tour dates:

September

29th – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

October

1st – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

2nd – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

5th – Metro, Chicago, IL

6th – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON

8th – Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

9th – Royale, Boston, MA

10th – Webster Hall, New York, NY

11th – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

20th – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

22nd – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

23rd – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26th – Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

27th – Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany

29th – New Century Hall, Manchester

30th – KOKO, London

Listen to Jamie xx’s brand new remix of Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’ below.