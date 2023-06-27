Jamie T shares new single: ‘Hippodrome’









The English musician Jamie T has shared a new single titled ‘Hippodrome’.

Releasing the song online shortly before his headline show at Finsbury Park in London on Friday, June 30th, the new track is a nostalgic melody that recalls some of the musician’s finest pieces of work. Co-produced by Olly Burden, the new track will likely be performed at his Finsbury Park gig, which features support acts Kojey Radical, Biig Piig, Willie J Healey, Hak Baker and IDLES.

In an interview with NME, the musician spoke about the upcoming gig, stating: “I’m excited! We played outside in the dark once at Benicassim years ago, but I’m looking forward to playing in the dark outside. Then the fuckin’ money you pay for the lights actually works! I’m just excited about it. It’s certainly something that won’t happen again. It’s gonna be a celebration”.

Continuing, he added: “It’s lovely to start thinking about it a bit more, and I’ve got rehearsals tomorrow. Stuff is slowly gearing up a bit. I want to do [the gig] in a way I want to do it and I want to be me about it. I wanna really enjoy it. I’m a bit nervous though so I’m gonna spend the whole day before my set helping my friend build a studio though! I’ve been told that I have a car all day to take me around, so I said, ‘My mate wants me to sort his studio out so I’ve got some drums and shit!’”.

Last year, in our review of The Theory of Whatever, Jamie T’s fifth album, we stated: “After a six-year absence, The Theory Of Whatever is a reminder of Jamie T’s brilliance and why the British music scene is healthier with his presence. On the new record, Treays retrospectively works his way through his demons with unflinching honesty, which makes it his strongest offering since Panic Prevention. Fingers crossed, he doesn’t keep us waiting until 2028 for album number six”.

Take a listen to ‘Hippodrome’ below.