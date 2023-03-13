Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wants “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once”









Jamie Lee Curtis has said she wants to see “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once” at the Oscars. The actress’ comments followed her ‘Best Supporting Actress’ win for her performance in Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Curtis used her backstage press room interview to discuss inclusivity at the Oscars and other awards ceremonies. “Obviously, I would like to see a lot more women being nominated, so there’s gender parity in all the areas and all the branches,” she said. “I think we’re getting there, but we’re not anywhere near there.”

She went on to argue that award shows can and should “include everyone” despite the “binary” nature of the ‘Best Actor/Actress’ categories. “As the mother of a trans daughter,” she continued, “I completely understand that and yet, to de-gender the category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try and promote.”

During her acceptance speech, Curtis thanked her family, team, and the Everything Everywhere cast and crew: “I know it looks like I am stood up here by myself, but I am not,” she said. “I have hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people. The entire group of artists who made this movie, we just won an Oscar.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for eleven wards in total, winning seven, including the ‘Best Picture’ prize. Michelle Yeoh also became the second woman of colour to win the ‘Best Actress’ prize, following Halle Berry in 2002. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” she said. “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”

Elsewhere, Brandan Fraser won the ‘Best Actor’ award, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans failed to win in any of its categories.