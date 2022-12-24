Jamie Lee Curtis claims nepotism debate is "designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt"









Jamie Lee Curtis, who recently starred in one of the biggest films of the year, Everything Everywhere All At Once, has spoken out against the recent discussions about nepotism in Hollywood. According to the actor, this conversation is inherently destructive because it reduces the achievements of great artists.

The debate reached new heights when Vulture published an extensive exposé on “nepo babies”, naming the stars who have benefitted from their family connections in the industry. The article also mentioned Curtis, whose mother, Janet Leigh, actually helped her land her breakthrough role in John Carpenter’s Halloween.

In an Instagram post, Curtis wrote: “I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.”

“The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” the actor continued. “For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own.”

She added: “It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever. I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

