Why Jamie Foxx was “a little bit jealous” of Leonardo DiCaprio









It feels like there are no actors in the world right now who can stand up to the stardom and stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, though several might like to, including his fellow icon of cinema Jamie Foxx. DiCaprio is arguably the most prominent film star of his generation and can flaunt a career unlike so many of his contemporaries.

Foxx is, of course, no stranger to the big time, though, with several accolades under his belt and excellent performances in the likes of Ray and Ali. However, it’s hard even for someone like Foxx to compare themselves to the monolithic achievements and efforts of DiCaprio, try as they might.

The two had finally worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 revisionist western movie Django Unchained, where Foxx played the titular slave turned bounty hunter who goes in search of his long-lost wife, while DiCaprio provided the character of Django’s wife’s owner, Calvin J. Candie.

Despite Foxx having already racked up a series of impressive performances prior to Tarantino’s movie, he couldn’t help but be blown away by his co-star’s presence on set and once told Vanity Fair, “Here comes Leonardo DiCaprio, the good-looking guy that you see in the tabloids with the models.”

“And he comes in so different and ready to work,” Foxx added, “tTo see those guys get together in the corner and develop the character and watch the character go different ways.” Evidently, Foxx understood DiCaprio’s star power, but he was impressed by the fact that there was serious substance to go with his undoubted style.

Following their respective appearances in Django Unchained, the two legendary actors looked to become close friends, at least in the aftermath of the movie’s release, and in Foxx’s biography Act Like You Got Some Sense, he detailed a trip that he took to Australia with DiCaprio and some other acquaintances.

Celebrating New Year at Sydney Harbour, Foxx enjoyed the moment with his family. That was until DiCaprio came cruising along in a massive yacht to show him up somewhat. Foxx wrote, “A gorgeous boat came drifting by. The scene onboard looked crazy like somebody had transported a Hollywood Hills mansion onto the water: multiple hot tubs, a pool, tons of food… My eyes bulged.”

He continued: “I spotted Leo, waving at me. I gotta admit, I was a little jealous… I had to keep reminding myself that the joy of spending time with my children trumped multiple hot tubs.” There was indeed a jealousy in Foxx about DiCaprio’s stature, but he knew that he would cherish a special moment with his family more than any excessive show of luxury.