Jamie Foxx’s medical condition is “steadily improving” following health scare









Earlier this week (April 12th), the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx shared a post on Instagram alerting fans of her father’s health emergency.

Corinne Fox explained that the actor had “experienced a medical complication” although he was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.” She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx’s medical condition has not been disclosed, although, according to People, the issue was severe enough for the set of his current movie, Back in Action, to be shut down on Wednesday. While Foxx has been cared for in hospital, filming resumed on Thursday, using a stand-in for the actor.

People also revealed that extras were informed that a scene to be filmed on Sunday would be cancelled because of “changes in production.” Scenes to be filmed next week will be rescheduled.

However, People have confirmed that Foxx is “steadily improving” following his medical scare. There is currently much uncertainty regarding the production of Back in Action, which stars Cameron Diaz, who was persuaded out of her semi-retirement by Foxx. The pair performed alongside each other in Annie and Any Given Sunday.

