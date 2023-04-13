Jamie Foxx is “on the road to recovery” following medical complication









According to the actor’s daughter, Jamie Foxx has “experienced a medical complication” but is “already on his way to recovery”. The Oscar-winning actor had previously been seen filming for his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action.

Taking to Instagram, Corinne Foxx released the following statement: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” At the time of writing, no other details are available about the actor’s condition.

Foxx’s next film, Back in Action, stars returning actor Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year hiatus from acting before being coaxed out of retirement by Foxx. Her last film was 2014’s Annie, which also starred the Back in Action actor. Foxx and Diaz previously starred alongside each other in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

