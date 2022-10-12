James Wan names his five favourite horror films of all time









James Wan is among the most commercially successful horror filmmakers in the world, having created multiple popular franchises such as The Conjuring and Saw. While some horror fans think Wan’s style is overtly commercial, his impact on the frameworks of the genre is evident for anyone who is familiar with horror cinema.

In many ways, Wan revolutionised modern horror and how younger filmmakers approach the genre. After breaking all kinds of unprecedented financial records with his previous franchises, Wan has been associated with different kinds of projects in recent years – ranging from a potential Stephen King adaptation to a new film based on the View-Master.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wan was asked to name some of the films that significantly impacted his journey as a horror filmmaker. While naming some American classics by the likes of David Lynch and Steven Spielberg, Wan also cited the importance of Asian horror films such as Ringu.

When asked about his love for the 2001 horror film The Others, Wan commented: “Alejandro Amenabar’s movie with Nicole Kidman is exquisitely photographed, crafted and old-school. It’s truly one of the finest ‘bump in the night’ Victorian ghost stories ever committed to film.”

He also named David Lynch’s uncanny 1997 film Lost Highway among his favourites, citing it as a perfect example of a horror atmosphere. He said: “This is the scariest non-horror film: fragmented narrative, noir-ish atmosphere, insidious soundscape, moody photography. It all adds up to a classic David Lynch experience.”

Check out the full list below.

James Wan’s favourite horror films:

The Others (Alejandro Amenábar, 2001)

Poltergeist (Tobe Hooper, 1982)

Lost Highway (David Lynch, 1997)

Jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975)

Ringu (Hideo Nakata, 1998)

While all the aforementioned films have shaped Wan’s sensibilities as a horror director, there is one particular classic that taught him the power of horror cinema. That film is none other than Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer blockbuster Jaws.

Wan explained: “It’s the movie that made me terrified of the great, watery unknown. It educated me on the power of suspense filmmaking (along with every other movie by Steven Spielberg) through camerawork, editing, music and mise-en-scène.”

