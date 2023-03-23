James share details of new album to celebrate 40th anniversary









Manchester veterans James have announced details of their new album, Be Opened By The Wonderful, which coincides with their 40th anniversary.

The 20-track collection consists of the band’s greatest hits which they have re-recorded to with the help of a 22-piece orchestra and 8-piece choir. James are also billed as special guests at Latitude Festival and will bring Be Opened By The Wonderful to life at the Suffolk event.

In a statement, frontman Tim Booth said: “Life begins at 40. For our midlife euphoria, we recorded a double orchestral album of some of our deepest cuts. If you already have a golden ticket, you’ll be catching this on tour and at Latitude festival. Bring your wings and come ready to fly.”

Conductor Joe Duddell adds: “Having attended the first six years of Latitude Festival, I’m excited to be involved in James’ special Main Stage Show this year in a UK Festival exclusive. James have always been a great band at Festivals, mixing their extensive well-loved back catalogue with newer songs which immediately sounds as they too have been around forever.”

James will be heading out on tour across the United Kingdom in April; the band’s dates include shows at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, and concludes at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Be Opened By The Wonderful is released on June 9th through Virgin Music.

Listen to the orchestral version of ‘She’s A Star’ below.