James Michael Tyler, star of the sitcom 'Friends', has died aged 59









James Michael Tyler, the actor well-known for his character of Gunther in the hit sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 59.

A statement from James Michael Tyler’s family reads revealed that the actor died at his home in Los Angeles on the morning of October 24th. Continuing, the statement explained: “If you met him once you made a friend for life. [He] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life”.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” the statement added. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures.”

Announcing his cancer diagnosis publically earlier in 2021, James Michael Tyler campaigned to raise awareness for prostate cancer, urging all those above the age of 40 to get a blood test to check for the disease. Diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, the actor would suffer from the disease later spreading to his bones.

Also starring in the likes of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Scrubs and Episodes, it was undoubtedly his appearance in 150 episodes of Friends that the actor would make a lasting impression. Having briefly appeared in Friends: The Reunion in 2021 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and host James Corden, the actor called the sitcom “the most memorable 10 years of my life”.

Elaborating, James Michael Tyler explained, “I could not have imagined just a better experience…All these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It felt very, very special”.

Cast and crew members of the ‘90s sitcom have already begun to post their memories and notes of condolences, with Friends producer Kevin Bright tweeting, “Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever”.

