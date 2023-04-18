James McAvoy to star in remake of horror film ‘Speak No Evil’









Scottish actor James McAvoy has been confirmed for the lead role in Speak No Evil, a new horror remake involving the producers of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2017 movie Split. The Shameless actor will join producer Jason Blum and Blumhouse to work on a remake of the 2022 Danish psychological horror.

Meanwhile, Speak No Evil will be directed by The Woman in Black’s James Watkins, who also wrote the script. In the original movie of 2022, a Danish family are invited to visit a Dutch couple who they only met briefly while on holiday. During their visit, the situation turns south as they struggle to evade their evil hosts.

McAvoy’s specific role hasn’t been confirmed, and no further cast members have been revealed at this juncture. However, Universal has set a release date for August 9th, 2024, for the exciting project.

One could assume McAvoy will take on a villainous role in Speak No Evil, given the nature of his roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass, which Blumhouse helped to produce. Despite mixed critical receptions, both movies succeeded at the box office.

Elsewhere, McAvoy recently returned to his role as Lord Asriel in season three of the BBC adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. In a recent interview with Radio Times, McAvoy revealed that, with his pet allergies, he was relieved to discover he only had to face CGI beasts for the role.

“The fact is, I’m allergic to so many animals, cats, dogs. Someone sent me something [about a part] today, asking, ‘Is it just horses you’re allergic to?'” McAvoy said. “They sent this great offer but involving dogs, and it’s like, ‘I can’t do anything with dogs!'”

“The daemons are CGI, and I’m still allergic to them,” he added in jest.