James Mangold to direct Buster Keaton biopic









It’s been over 50 since we last saw the iconic physical comedian Buster Keaton light up the silver screen, making his final performance in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum before his death in 1966. Now, James Mangold has announced that he will be bringing the personality back to cinemas in a project about the life and times of the comedian and filmmaker.

Adapted from the 1995 biography Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase by Marion Meade that covers all of the fine details of the actor’s life, the new biopic has been made a matter of priority by studio executives. This urgency is likely due to Mangold’s impressive track record that has seen critical and commercial success with the likes of films such as Logan, Ford v Ferrari and the Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Having starred in such cinematic classics as The General, Sherlock Jr., and Seven Changes throughout the 1920s, Keaton became an icon of silent cinema as well as the ‘talkies’ that quickly followed. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, Keaton became known as one of the finest comedians of the early 20th century, going on to inspire the likes of Martin Scorsese and the Coen brothers.

James Mangold is currently set to be taking over the Indiana Jones franchise from Steven Spielberg, with the fifth instalment of the series set to be released on June 30th, 2023. With little currently known about the fifth film in the series, it is thought to be the very final outing featuring Harrison Ford, with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones each supporting.

Check out some classic Buster Keaton, below, with the trailer for The General.