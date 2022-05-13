James Hong gets a Hollywood Walk of Fame star at the age of 93









Acting icon James Hong is often cited as one of the most prolific actors in the history of cinema, having his work credited on 149 features, 22 video games, 32 shorts and a whopping 469 TV shows. Now, the 93-year-old star has finally received his due recognition in the form of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hong showed up for the occasion which is a tremendous achievement since he made history as the oldest person to receive a Walk of Fame star. At the event, he claimed that he had no pre-planned speech because he’s “not that kind of person” but his declaration “I’m here! I’m alive!” said much more than any speech.

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the ceremony and expressed her admiration for Hong’s work and insisted that he deserved the star a long time ago. “It’s about fucking time that we are here honouring James Hong with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Curtis declared while describing Hong as a “passionate performer” and “a hilarious presence on set”.

Daniel Dae Kim also attended the event and he was the one who raised the sum for a GoFundMe page for Hong’s star. While talking about Hong’s Hollywood star, Kim noted how less than 1% of AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) performers make up the entirety of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

“Though that number is entirely too low,” Kim said, “it does underscore the fact that we need to celebrate every single one of us who has been fortunate enough to be recognised, and that includes the other three AAPI [performers] who are being inducted this year. So let’s give it up for Ming-Na Wen, Jason Momoa and [Black Eyed Peas founding member] apl.de.ap.”

