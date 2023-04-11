James Hetfield opens up about his time in rehab









After finishing up work on Metallica’s latest album 72 Seasons, James Hetfield is getting candid about his recent stint in rehab. Hetfield was admitted into rehab back in 2019 after having previously gone through a treatment program back in 2002 during the sessions for St. Anger.

Speaking to the Metallica fanzine So What, Hetfield mentioned the pandemic helping put a lot of things into perspective for him, saying, “There was a rebirth again, realising my life was needing some help. Going away to rehab, putting the halt on some band stuff again out of personal health, mental health reasons, you know?”.

Hetfield would eventually be more open about his feelings with his band and fans, discussing during a concert about how his bandmates gave him the strength to keep playing when he wasn’t feeling well.

Hetfield also admitted that the pandemic also had an inverse on him, going on to say, “I was able to put the brakes on life and really take some time to embrace my needs at that time. So yeah, not discounting all of the terrible things that were happening at that point. It was just a timely thing that happened, and I can see the [positivity] in it for myself”.

Metallica’s latest album 72 Seasons is set for release on April 14th.