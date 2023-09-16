James Gunn’s favourite Martin Scorsese movie









Few contemporary directors are as versatile and audacious as James Gunn. Having risen to prominence with cult hits like Slither, Gunn soon found himself at the helm of global blockbusters, most notably the Guardians of the Galaxy series. From gritty genre experiments to colourful space operas, Gunn’s eclectic filmography resonates with fans and critics alike, making him one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation.

But every director, no matter how distinguished, draws inspiration from somewhere. The old saying that even the greatest artists stand on the shoulders of giants rings particularly true in the movie business. So, when James Gunn decided to share his list of favourite directors and their best works, cinephiles around the globe leaned in.

Amongst the array of luminaries and iconic films mentioned, one stood out: Martin Scorsese’s magnum opus, Taxi Driver. It’s no surprise that Scorsese made it to Gunn’s list. As one of the most celebrated directors in film history, Scorsese has delivered countless classics, from Goodfellas to The Departed. But Taxi Driver, released in 1976, occupies a unique space in his oeuvre.

Taxi Driver plunges viewers into the murky streets of post-Vietnam New York through the eyes of Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable ex-Marine turned cab driver, hauntingly portrayed by Robert De Niro. The film is a profound exploration of urban alienation, societal decay, and the volatile psyche of its protagonist.

With its harrowing narrative, iconic score by Bernard Herrmann, and evocative cinematography by Michael Chapman, the film paints an unsettling portrait of a man on the brink. Gunn’s appreciation for Taxi Driver is a testament to Scorsese’s ability to delve deep into the human psyche, offering a gritty commentary on society – an element not frequently visited in Gunn’s own works.

Now, it’s important to note that this choice comes from 2016. In the time that’s passed, the indelible American cinema giant has given us two fantastic movies in the form of his religious, sprawling epic, Silence, released that very year, and 2020’s decade-spanning gangster saga, The Irishman. Later this year, fans can eagerly expect Killers of the Flower Moon, a murky and explosive exploration of the very real murders of Native Americans in the Osage Nation. While it’s practically impossible to imagine the resonance of Taxi Driver ever fading, some serious contenders for a best Scorsese film have since emerged.

What’s more, as with all subjective lists, Gunn himself was quick to remind his fans to approach his choices with an open mind. In his own candid words, “Remember: This is my list of favourites, not yours. Also, this list will change from day to day, so don’t take it too seriously.”