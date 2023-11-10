James Gunn’s ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ will never be released

Warner Bros has indefinitely shelved the James Gunn-produced Coyote vs. Acme despite the film already being filmed.

The movie would have been a hybrid of live-action and CG animation. However, the studio’s move to shelve it follows Bill Damaschke becoming the head of Warner Animation Group earlier this year.

The director of Coyote vs. Acme, Dave Green, who is reportedly still working with Warner Bros on a different project, expressed his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote: “For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team who poured their souls into this project for years.”

Continuing: “We were all determined to honour the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day.”

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, the feature cost roughly $72million to create, with Warner Bros drafting in talent to bring every aspect to life. It starred John Cena, with DC Studios’ Co-CEO James Gunn as the producer and chipping into the story’s development.

The publication reports that Warner Bros are developing a project with Green under their wing of New Line Cinema. “With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” a spokesperson for the studio explained in a statement.

He continued: “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”