James Gunn says people “fucking despise” the new villain in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’









In a new interview, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn claimed “people fucking despise” the film’s baddie, High Evolutionary. The third movie in Gunn’s trilogy arrives on May 5th.

Gunn made the revelation in a new interview with Collider when discussing the conclusion of his trilogy and how he believes audiences will respond to the new antagonist. Played by Chukwudi Iwuji, High Evolutionary is a genetic biologist experimenting on animals in the hope of building a new world. In an exclusive clip obtained by the publication, a young Rocket Raccoon and other animal friends, Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, discuss their futures after being released by “Sire”.

Gunn said: “I’ve never seen a villain in any of the Marvel movies that people fucking despise. They fucking hate him so much. I think it’s a result of the fact that he’s basically being cruel to animals. I mean, it’s like he just is an asshole, and he’s an asshole to Rocket. And Rocket’s a cute little baby at one time, and pretty innocent, and he’s not always the nicest to him, and there’s an evil to him, too, because he almost seems kind of like a father figure, but he’s bad.”

He continued: “The High Evolutionary has created them, and they know he’s building this new world out there, this new society, and they’re talking about how they’re gonna go out there. And as they do that, they begin to name themselves, they give themselves names. Before that, at the beginning of the script, they’re just Otter, Walrus, and Rabbit, and they give themselves their names.”