James Gunn and Mark Hamill pay tribute to late Harley Quinn voice actor, Arleen Sorkin









Arleen Sorkin, who voiced Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away.

The actor was not only the first person to portray Harley Quinn, with the villain making her debut in the 22nd episode of the popular series in 1992, but she also inspired the character.

Harley Quinn, whose real name is Dr. Harleen Quinzel, was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. Dini, a friend of the actor, was inspired by a scene in Days of Our Lives where Sorkin wore a jester’s outfit.

He also based the character’s outgoing personality on Sorkin, who subsequently voiced the character for three years before reprising the role in upcoming projects, such as the video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, released in 2009.

Sorkin died on August 24th from multiple sclerosis at the age of 67. Several celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the woman behind one of DC’s most iconic characters.

James Gunn, director of Suicide Squad and co-CEO of DC Studios, wrote: “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Mark Hamill, who appeared with Sorkin on Batman: The Animated Series, paid tribute on Twitter, writing, “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023