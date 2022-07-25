James Gunn claims 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' is "the end of that story"









James Gunn has been vocal about the cultural significance of Marvel for a while now, defending against the notable attacks against the franchises by pioneers such as Martin Scorsese. According to Gunn, Marvel movies are integral to the current landscape of cinema because they tell the kind of stories that audiences love.

Currently, Gunn is working on the third part of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña, among other big names. Although fans have been asking for this film for a while now, the announcement regarding the upcoming project has come with disappointing news.

In a previous interview, Gunn revealed: “For a while I wasn’t going to do this movie. Then I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story and, in some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story.”

While talking about the films, the director added: “I knew that that was what started me on this journey, was seeing who he could be and who he was, where he came from, and the thing that grounded me initially in the Guardians…I realised that to tell the story honestly, he’s the saddest person or character in the universe.”

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn unveiled the new trailer for the new film in front of adoring fans, but he also stated that this would be the end of the franchise. “This is the end of that story,” he declared. “I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

