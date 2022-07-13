James Franco cast in new film after sexual misconduct controversy









James Franco has returned to acting after a hiatus, following the sexual misconduct claims brought forth by multiple individuals. Students at Franco’s acting school sued the actor for engaging in inappropriate behaviour and manipulative actions such as forcing students to take part in sexually explicit scenes.

In an interview, the actor later admitted that he used his position of power to gain sexual favours from students. Franco said: “Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class.”

While Franco insisted that it wasn’t planned from the beginning, he admitted that he had exploited students despite thinking it was consensual: “So it wasn’t a ‘master plan’ on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”

According to the reports, Franco’s legal team reached a settlement of $2,235,000 in 2021. After announcing that he was going to take part in a new project called Mace, Franco has been cast in an upcoming post World War-II drama titled Me, You which is going to be directed by Bille August and he will feature in the lead role.

In a recent statement, Franco revealed that he was very enthusiastic about the opportunity to star in a leading part once again: “I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August. I’m a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script.”

