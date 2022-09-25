James Earl Jones has finally stepped back from the role of Darth Vader









James Earl Jones has worked on innumerable iconic projects over the course of his illustrious career, but he will always be remembered as the voice of Darth Vader. The unimaginable impact of Star Wars on the frameworks of popular culture has immortalised the actor as the voice of the beloved Sith Lord.

Interestingly, Jones chose to remain uncredited for the first two films of the Star Wars franchise because he felt like his efforts weren’t just his own. He explained: “When Linda Blair did the girl in The Exorcist, they hired Mercedes McCambridge to do the voice of the devil coming out of her.”

The actor added: “And there was controversy as to whether Mercedes should get credit. I was one who thought no, she was just special effects. So when it came to Darth Vader, I said, no, I’m just special effects. But it became so identified that by the third one, I thought, OK I’ll let them put my name on it.”

Jones, who turned 91 this year, has finally stepped back from the role by agreeing to let AI software use his archival recordings to generate a younger version of his voice. Matthew Wood, a Lucasfilm executive, said: “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character. So how do we move forward?

Bogdan Belyaev, the 29-year-old artist who was asked to deliver the new recordings, was working on the project when the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out. He said: “If everything went bad, we would never make these conversions delivered to Skywalker Sound. So I decided to push this data right on the 24th of February.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.