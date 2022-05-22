James Corden's favourite band of all time









James Corden first emerged on our screens in the early 2000s, acting in various productions, including the TV series Fat Friends and the film adaption of Alan Bennett’s play, The History Boys. In 2007, he aired the first series of his hit comedy drama Gavin and Stacey, which he co-wrote alongside Ruth Jones.

Gavin and Stacey saw Corden rise to national acclaim, and over the past ten years, he has become a big name across the Atlantic since becoming the host of the US chat show, The Late Late Show in 2015.

Smithy, Corden’s character in Gavin and Stacey, gives us a glimpse of his taste in music with his love for Christmas classics, especially ‘Do they Know It’s Christmas’ by Live Aid – even if he does think Midge Ure is pronounced as “one word, like Midgeure cheddar?” Aside from this, the soundtrack for Gavin and Stacey has also given us some good clues as to what Corden’s taste in music might be like.

The soundtrack tends to stick mainly to 2000s UK indie-rock acts like The Libertines, Razorlight, The Kooks and of course, the theme track, ‘Run’, by Stephen Fretwell. But what is Corden’s favourite band of all time? Well, during one of his early episodes hosting The Late Late Show in October 2015, Corden got to have them as guests on the programme.

In the episode, Corden excitedly invites London indie group The Maccabees to the stage, describing them as his “favourite band” before they gave a live debut to their then-new single, ‘Marks To Prove It’.

After the pacey performance, Corden runs up to the group emphatically, jumping up and down with excitement and hugs frontman Orlando Weeks during the howling applause. He then guides Weeks off the stage and parades him around in a jovial manner, much to the singer’s embarrassment.

Watch a clip from the show below.