James Cameron asserts that he will not be making a movie about the OceanGate disaster









Titanic director James Cameron has responded to rumours that he will create a movie about the recent OceanGate expedition, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

The company sent a submersible down to view the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18th, losing contact within a few hours of the journey. After a few days of searching, debris was identified, signalling that the submersible had imploded.

On board were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman and pilot Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, and French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who happened to be a friend of Cameron’s.

The story attracted plenty of media attention, with people worldwide theorising about the passengers’ fates. Meanwhile, some wondered if Cameron would follow up his 1997 epic with a movie about the OceanGate disaster.

However, Cameron has taken to Twitter to dispel all rumours that he would be undertaking the project. He wrote, “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

Cameron, a Titanic expert himself, has visited the wreckage over 33 times. However, he was critical of the OceanGate Titan, telling ABC News, “Many people in the community were very concerned about this sub.”

He continued, “A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers, and it needed to be certified, and so on.”

