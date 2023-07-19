James Cameron says ‘The Terminator’ “warned” us about AI









The 1984 James Cameron action film The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role as a deadly cyborg from the future, offers a stark warning about the rise of artificial intelligence and its dangers.

The film possesses themes that are currently being discussed in more severity by a number of leading theorists and politicians, not to mention members of the public, who are becoming increasingly concerned about AI.

In a new interview, Cameron claimed that he tried to “warn” us with The Terminator, but we were not prepared to heed his warning. He recently spoke with CTV journalist Vassy Kapelos about his movie and the rise of AI.

“I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen,” the director said. “I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger. I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate.”

Cameron added, “You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger had previously spoken of AI in a Terminator context too at an event in Los Angeles. “Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go,” the actor said. “And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware, and they take over.”

“Now, over the course of decades, it has become a reality,” the actor continued. “So it’s not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron.“