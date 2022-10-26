James Cameron attacks Marvel and DC characters: "They all act like they’re in college"









James Cameron is currently gearing up for one of the biggest releases in recent memory – the highly anticipated sequel to the original Avatar, which broke all sorts of commercial records when it was first released.

Although Cameron felt that Avatar would be forgotten in ten years, fans have been expressing their excitement about the project on various social media platforms. According to the filmmaker, the sequel took so long to make because he had to develop technology which did not exist a few years ago.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cameron claimed that he wanted to explore how characters mature and acknowledge communal responsibilities in the sequel. He mused: “What happens when those characters mature and realise that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?”

The director compared his approach to Marvel and DC: “When I look at these big, spectacular films – I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC – it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids.”

Cameron criticised the self-centred vigilantism promoted in those superhero flicks: “The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

