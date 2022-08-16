When James Cameron labelled the James Bond films as “rotten”









The James Bond franchise has garnered a solid global audience over the years, eventually transforming into a cultural phenomenon. The cinematic translations of Ian Fleming’s iconic creation have been admired by fans worldwide, but acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron has expressed his hatred for the series.

Although the franchise has established itself as one of the most commercially successful film series in history, many critics have pointed out that there are fundamentally problematic things. While talking to Movieline in 1998, Cameron declared that the James Bond films are beyond redemption.

“The James Bond films are rotten at their core,” Cameron commented while criticising the central premise of the franchise. “The guy’s a womanising drunk. He’s a complete scumbag, he really is. It’s male fantasy: I’m married and faithful but I’d really like to be that guy and have a different woman every other night.”

He isn’t alone in this camp because other scholars have also written about the sexism and misogyny inherent in Fleming’s vision. It’s part of the reason why many fans have been calling for a change to Bond’s image after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role, with other actors like Idris Elba emerging as frontrunners.

Cameron also denounced the dated brand of comedy in the films: “If you’re going to do a comedy, you don’t just send up the gadgetry. What you send up is the moral centre, or the immoral centre of it. What would it really be like to try and live that fantasy? It ain’t going to work because that’s not who most men really are.”

After Craig’s departure, the future of the James Bond series has been subjected to intense speculation. While some fans have insisted that it’s time for a change, others want the series to stick to its traditions. During heated discussions on social media platforms, the general push for more cultural sensitivity and inclusion has been met with resistance from other parts of the fan base.

Despite Cameron’s dislike for the James Bond films, he played around with the central premise when he directed the 1994 action comedy flick True Lies which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Cameron mused: “That struck me as a hysterical premise. – What if James Bond was married and p****-whipped?”

