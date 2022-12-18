James Cameron will release documentary to disprove 'Titanic' fan theory









Director James Cameron has gone to the extreme lengths of making an entire documentary to disprove the fan theory that Jack could have lived had he held onto the floating door with Rose at the end of Titanic. Ever since the film was released in 1997, people have wondered if Leonardo DiCaprio’s character would have made it if he had joined Kate Winslet’s on the door.

In order to put fans at ease and quash the verity of the theory, Cameron has undertaken a scientific experiment to prove that it would have been impossible for both Rose and Jack to survive on the same piece of floating door after the mega-ship had begun to sink.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron said. He and his team had two people with the same body weight as Rose and Jack and put them on a reproduction of the film’s door whilst running a series of forensic tests.

“We put sensors all over them and inside them, and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods, and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived,” Cameron said. “Only one could survive.”

The documentary will be shown on National Geographic in February next year, and Cameron seems to be glad that the theory will finally be put to bed once and for all.

“Maybe, after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore,” he said, adding that regardless of whether Jack could have survived on the door, he simply had to die in order to fulfil the narrative of the film. “It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice,” he said.”