James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequel: "The worst business case in movie history"









James Cameron has his fair share of detractors, but nobody can deny his enthusiasm for continuing the tradition of grand cinematic epics. After more than a decade, Cameron is finally ready to present a sequel to his 2009 sci-fi work Avatar.

Although Cameron felt that people would forget about Avatar in ten years, fans have expressed their anticipation for the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water which is set to hit the theatres later this year. It is already expected to be one of the biggest productions of the year, with many experts trying to predict its commercial impact.

During a conversation with GQ, Cameron revealed that the production was “very fucking” expensive. According to the reports that have surfaced, the sequel had a budget of $250 million, which is why many are already calling it the most ambitious sequel of all time.

While describing the project, Cameron called it “the worst business case in movie history”. When asked what it would take for the film to be profitable, the director responded: “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

However, that’s what convinced Cameron to go through with this: “I’m attracted by difficult. Difficult is a fucking magnet for me. I go straight to difficult. And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can’t do the difficult stuff. So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t fucking want to do it.”

Watch the trailer below.