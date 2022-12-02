James Cameron responds to the claim that 'Avatar' has no cultural impact









James Cameron has been in the spotlight ever since he announced the upcoming release of the much-awaited sequel to his sci-fi epic Avatar. Reported to be one of the most expensive films ever made, Avatar: The Way of Water has already generated a lot of discourse.

Many people have claimed that Avatar was one of the highest-grossing films of all time, but it has no cultural imprint. Although Cameron previously admitted that he did not expect most film fans to remember Avatar after ten years, he recently responded to these attacks.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron addressed the questions plaguing audiences. “There’s scepticism in the marketplace around, ‘Oh, did it ever make any real cultural impact?'”, Cameron pointed out.”‘ Can anybody even remember the characters’ names?'”

Talking about the industry’s trends, the director added: “When you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years. That’s just how the industry works. You come back to the well, and you build that cultural impact over time.”

He asked for more time from fans to let the Avatar universe expand, citing the example of Marvel. Cameron added: “Marvel had maybe 26 movies to build out a universe, with the characters cross-pollinating. So it’s an irrelevant argument. We’ll see what happens after this film.”

