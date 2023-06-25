The time James Cameron almost died on an acid trip









James Cameron, the acclaimed filmmaker of Titanic and Avatar fame, once detailed a near-death experience from his youth. The incident, veiled in hilarious youthful indiscretion and fuelled by potent hallucinogens, paints an endearing picture of a reckless young Cameron who was yet to make a career as a storyteller – but, based on his riveting tale, already well-equipped to do so.

The setting was the Colorado River, where Cameron, his then-wife Sharon, and another couple were having a psychedelic retreat, their senses heightened by the powerful effects of acid. As the moon arced across the night sky, splitting into a prism of colours, they huddled around a makeshift campfire. But, unbeknownst to them, nestled within the fire was an impending disaster.

The campfire was fuelled by what Cameron described as “debris from inside the back of the car, trash bags and all that,” carelessly assembled by Sharon. Amidst this detritus lay a box of .22 calibre shells, remnants of a hunting trip Cameron had undertaken the previous year. As the fire crackled and popped, Cameron and his companions were unwittingly drawn into a precarious situation, ensconced within a psychedelic haze.

One of the peculiarities of psychedelic drugs is the blurred lines between what Cameron refers to as “‘consensus reality'” and “subjective reality”, a shared delusion between those under the influence. Suddenly, the harmless popping of the firewood morphed into a more menacing series of mini explosions. The recognisable ‘ping’ of a bullet ricocheting stirred Cameron from his acid-induced reverie.

At that moment, clarity struck Cameron amidst the chaos. He recognised the impending danger lurking within the fire as images of the forgotten bullet shells flashed before his eyes. Despite the disorientating effects of the acid trip, Cameron jumped into action. He pushed his companions behind the safety of their car as bullets from the overheating shells flew around them.

With the LSD trip approaching its peak, Cameron mustered every ounce of his remaining faculties to extinguish the fire. Armed with a bucket, he stumbled down to the river, the ground beneath him swirling like a sea of snakes. As he returned to throw the water onto the fire, the reality of his actions hit him.

The sudden steam explosion from dousing the fire sent Cameron tumbling down into the river, but the disaster was finally averted. The aftermath left two bullet holes in the car, but miraculously, everyone was unharmed. As Cameron wryly remarked, "Let that be a lesson to you kids! Don't hunt rabbits."