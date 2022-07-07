Tributes pour in for James Caan after actor's death









The death of actor James Caan Wednesday night at the age of 82 has caused an outpouring of tributes from friends, peers, and co-stars. The actor, who was best know for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather film series, was active in entertainment for over 60 years.

“Team Mates and friends till the end,” Billy Dee Williams tweeted. Williams co-starred with Cann in the 1971 TV-film Brian’s Song. “RIP Jimmy.”

“I was so saddened to hear about Jimmy leaving us,” Rob Reiner shared in a statement. Reiner directed Caan in the Stephen King adaptations Misery. “I loved working with him. Besides being a talented instinctive actor, he was the only Jew I knew who could rope a calf with the best of them. Sending my love to his family.”

“Well, this just sucks about James Caan,” Jon Lovitz tweeted. “I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan.”

“James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him,” Adam Sandler tweeted. “Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

This post will continue to be updated as tributes continue to come in for the late actor.

