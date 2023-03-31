New James Bond story ‘On His Majesty’s Secret Service’ commissioned for King Charles’ coronation









Young Bond series author Charlie Higson has been commissioned by Ian Fleming Publications to write a new James Bond story in celebration of King Charles’ coronation. The new 007 story is titled On His Majesty’s Secret Service and will bring the famous double agent into the present day.

The story takes place on May 4th, just two days before King Charles is set to be crowned. Bond is tasked with dealing with a threat to the King from the Athelstan of Wessex, keen to teach the citizens of the United Kingdom a lesson.

Discussing the new story, Higson said (via Variety), “When Ian Fleming Publications came to me with the idea of writing an adult Bond story a little more than a month ago I was thrilled – until I realised it had to be ready for the coronation in May. Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me.”

He added, “But I’ve been thinking about writing an adult Bond adventure ever since working on the Young Bond books, and he came bursting out of me with both fists flying. It was all I could do to keep up with him and get his story down on paper. Fleming famously wrote fast, and I channelled that energy. And now it’s so exciting for me to finally enter the world of grown-up Bond.”

Corinne Turner, the managing director of Ian Fleming Publications, said, in a statement, “The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for the country. We asked ourselves how we at Ian Fleming Publications could celebrate it, and the answer seemed obvious. Ian Fleming’s ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ was first published on April 1st 1963.”

She continued, “What better way, 60 years on, to mark this new chapter in history than with a brand new story: ‘On His Majesty’s Secret Service’? We shared our thoughts with Charlie, and he was delighted to take on the challenge of writing a Bond adventure in time for publication in May.”