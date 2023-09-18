James Bond director admits he doubted Daniel Craig as 007









The former James Bond director Martin Campbell has admitted that he harboured serious doubts over whether Daniel Craig could stand up to the task of playing 007, although his scepticism soon faded when Craig started acting.

Campbell had directed the first James Bond film to feature Craig in the iconic spy role, 2006’s Casino Royale. It saw the actor take over from Pierce Brosnan, who’d starred as Bond in four of the previous action movies.

In an interview with The Express, Campbell noted that he felt Craig would struggle as Bond because he was not as traditionally good-looking as many of the other actors who had previously played him.

“My only reticence with Daniel… he was really a superb actor, there’s no doubt about that,” Cambell said, “it was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional looking Bonds,”

“All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth,” the director added. “Daniel was obviously tougher and ruggeder, but he wasn’t a traditional handsome guy. So I just thought about that for a minute, and apart from that, absolutely, it was always him.”

As of yet, there is no word on who will take on the Bond role next, now that Craig has retired from the part, although the wind has it that Christopher Nolan is in talks to direct the next two movies.

Check out the trailer for Casino Royale, Craig’s first Bond movie, below.