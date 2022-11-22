James Bond composer David Arnold on Chris Cornell: "We clicked immediately"









When it was announced that the theme song for Casino Royale was assigned to Chris Cornell, some James Bond fans were surprised by the selection. However, ‘You Know My Name’ served as the perfect introduction to Daniel Craig’s younger and grittier rendition of the titular spy.

During a recent interview with Consequence, Casino Royale composer David Arnold opened up about collaborating with Cornell: “It was – I don’t think I’m exaggerating to say this – probably the best collaborative experience I’ve ever had. He was extremely generous and open. Can you say ‘normal?’ Is it okay to be normal? He was the most normal person of his stature and talent that I’d met. We clicked immediately. We like the same sorts of things, the same sort of humour.”

While talking about the music icon who tragically passed away in 2017, Arnold noted that their creative process was very informal and intimate. According to the composer, the best part about the experience was his meaningful friendship with Cornell.

Arnold said: “What I loved about Chris more than anything was, aside from the talent, I felt like we were properly friends. He would come to London, and he called me up and we go out and we eat and we would talk about life and everything. And if he was doing a show, I’d get up and we’d do the song at shows and everything. It was such a thrill to be able to do it.”

Arnold felt as if Cornell was in an emotionally stable place at that time. The composer added: “But more than anything, it just felt like a proper friend. He felt like someone whose demons were very far behind him. And it obviously makes you much more aware of how delicate these things can be balanced.”

