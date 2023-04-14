James Bond casting director explains why Dwayne Johnson can’t be 007









The casting director behind the James Bond film franchise has explained why The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, cannot be the next 007. Johnson had previously expressed his desire to play the famous British spy, even if he is an American and would likely raise a few eyebrows.

Casting director Debbie McWilliams told The Radio Times, “There isn’t an absolute ideal mould. He has to look like a regular guy – you can’t be Dwayne Johnson. He has to have a great physique – it demands a high level of fitness – but he shouldn’t stand out in any situation.”

McWilliams went on to explain that when the franchise began casting for Casino Royale, they had gone in with a “different feel”. She said, “We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas; they didn’t have the experience.”

She added, “They didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on because it’s not just the part they’re taking on; it’s a massive responsibility. So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again.” Henry Cavill had previously auditioned for Casino Royale, but at 22 years old, he was considered too young for the role.